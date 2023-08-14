One80 Place launches Eviction Prevention Service Line

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A non-profit organization is working to address homelessness in Columbia with the addition of a new Eviction Prevention Service Line.

One80 Place is an organization dedicated to ending and preventing homelessness.

Going through the United Way Association of South Carolina’s 2-1-1 phone service, the new Eviction Prevention line will help Lexington and Richland County renters who are at risk of being evicted navigate their next steps.

One80 Place’s Court Navigators will answer the Eviction Prevention line calls and will arrange supportive services based on the needs of each client.

Additionally, One80 Place is collaborating with South Carolina Legal Services to provide legal representation and to help expand housing courts in Richland and Lexington counties.

“The new Eviction Prevention line will allow our team to intervene at a critical point before an individual loses their housing when we have an opportunity to help them stabilize financially and potentially avoid eviction,” said Stacey Denaux, Chief Executive Officer of One80 Place. “Understanding the rules and procedures of the eviction process can be confusing and overwhelming, but people do not have to navigate it alone. All they have to do is dial 2-1-1 and we’ll be there to help.”

To use this service you can dial 2-1-1 and be connected to an One80 Place representative who can connect you with proper support or legal assistance.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.