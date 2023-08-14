SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

ND boy survives 70-100 foot fall at the Grand Canyon

Wyatt Kauffman
Wyatt Kauffman(Courtesy of CNN)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (KFYR) - A 13-year-old North Dakota boy fell between 70 and 100 feet during a visit to the Grand Canyon last Tuesday.

Rescue crews say Wyatt Kauffman fell off the edge of the canyon’s North Rim after moving out of the way for other tourists so they could take photos. It took about two hours and nearly 40 rescuers to pull him up.

Wyatt’s father, Brian Kauffman, says the plane ride to Las Vegas to meet his son and ex-wife was the longest he’s ever had.

“I knew once we got to Las Vegas, that she had said the doctors had all seen him and he was going to be fine. So it was just a huge emotional relief,” Brian said.

Brian said his son was treated for nine broken vertebrae, a concussion, a ruptured spleen, collapsed lung, a broken hand and a dislocated finger. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Continuing coverage: North Dakota teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened in the 6900 block of Edmund Highway around 9 p.m. on Aug.13.
2-month-old child dies after Lexington County car crash
According to investigators, the suspect walked up to the counter and had the employees empty...
Richland County deputies ask for public’s help to identify 7-Eleven robbery suspect
Police said the shooting happened Sunday after 10:30 p.m. at the 1200 block of Washington Street.
3 men shot in downtown Columbia
State Senator John Scott delivers Democratic response to Governor Henry McMaster's State of the...
State senator John Scott dies at the age of 69
A family member of one of the divers who went missing reunites with them after a rescue by the...
Coast Guard and Navy rescue 4 divers off South Carolina coast

Latest News

Lexington officers search for suspect in connection to alleged shopliftting.
Lexington police identified alleged office supply store shoplifter
William "Bill" Black (Source: KCSO)
Search continues for man reported missing 5 years ago
Search continues for man reported missing 5 years ago
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Later storms follow extreme Tuesday heat
MPD generic
1 man injured in Columbia apartment complex shooting