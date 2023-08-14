Lil’ Wayne, Jon Batiste join forces for new single ‘Uneasy’

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans rap legend Lil’ Wayne and five-time Grammy award winner Jon Batiste will join forces for a new single titled ‘Uneasy.’

The single is scheduled to release on Friday, August 18 according to Young Money’s Instagram. Young Money is Wayne’s record label.

Batiste has won five Grammy Awards, including the 2022 Album of the Year for his latest studio album, We Are. He shares an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, NAACP Image Award, and Critic’s Choice Award for his work on the Disney/Pixar movie Soul.

He was also served as the musical director and bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert from 2015-2022

