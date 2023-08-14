SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Housekeeper’s sons: Murdaugh making ‘naked attempt’ to shift blame in federal lawsuit

Gloria Satterfield and Alex Murdaugh
Gloria Satterfield and Alex Murdaugh(WIS TV)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The attorneys for the sons of Gloria Satterfield, the longtime housekeeper of the Murdaugh family who died in 2018, filed a new court document on Monday slamming Alex Murdaugh for what they call a “naked attempt to shift liability” in his federal fraud lawsuit.

Nautilus Insurance Company is suing Murdaugh and others, including Palmetto State Bank (PSB), after a $4.3 million settlement was paid out in Satterfield’s death. Murdaugh is accused of stealing the money from Satterfield’s sons.

Last week, Murdaugh’s defense team filed new court documents related to their push to have Satterfield’s sons named as parties in the federal lawsuit. They argue that the insurance company should look to Satterfield’s sons to recover the money.

“Yes, the Satterfield Parties are victims who were cruelly abused by a man they trusted, but no, the fact that he used them as unknowing pawns in his insurance fraud scheme does not give them a legal entitlement to any proceeds of the fraud,” Murdaugh’s defense wrote.

The filing came the same week that a judge denied Murdaugh’s motion to rescind the $4.3 million confession of judgment awarded to the Satterfield family.

Monday’s reply by the Satterfield legal team asked the court to deny the latest request in the Nautilus lawsuit.

“Murdaugh’s continued harassment and forcing the Satterfield sons to spend attorney’s fees and costs in having to defend against his naked attempt to shift his liability for his fraud and theft should end here now,” wrote Bland Richter, the law firm representing them.

For more on the Murdaugh cases and other related coverage, visit our Tangled Web: Lowcountry section.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Senator John Scott delivers Democratic response to Governor Henry McMaster's State of the...
State senator John Scott dies at the age of 69
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigate overnight shooting
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigate Sunday morning shooting
Clarendon County deputies warning residents of scam
Clarendon County deputies warn residents of scam
Police said the shooting happened Sunday after 10:30 p.m. at the 1200 block of Washington Street.
3 men shot in downtown Columbia
The crash happened in the 6900 block of Edmund Highway around 9 p.m. on Aug.13.
2-month-old child dies after Lexington County car crash

Latest News

Sistercare Saturdays: Domestic Violence Awareness
South Carolina organization advocates for domestic violence survivors
A two-month-old infant boy died from his injuries after a two-car crash, according to Lexington...
2-month-old child dies after Lexington County car crash
Three men hurt in overnight Downtown Columbia shooting
Three men hurt in overnight Downtown Columbia shooting
South Carolina Senate President Thomas Alexander announced the funeral arrangements for Senator...
Funeral arrangements for Senator John Scott announced