FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Intense heat keeps on for the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Dangerous heat and humidity keeps on for the Midlands between today and tomorrow afternoon!

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

· Warm and muggy for this morning, with plenty of heat ahead.

· Unsafe heat and humidity continues for Monday and Tuesday with heat indices between 108-111!

· Midweek cold front brings showers and storms into tomorrow evening, and cooler temps into Wednesday.

· Some tropical activity is kicking up again out in the Atlantic Ocean

First Alert Summary

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Good morning everyone! It is time to get ready for a very hot & muggy Monday. Another heat advisory has been posted by the NWS for today, leading to it being a First Alert Weather Day as highs will top out in the upper 90s, with feels like temperatures climbing close to 111. A few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out into this afternoon either.

Tuesday will also be a First Alert Weather Day as the extremely hot and humid pattern continues with highs in the mid to upper 90s and the heat index will push 108 in the afternoon. A cold front drops into the Midlands tomorrow late afternoon/evening. This will fire up a line of showers and storms across the Midlands with a few stronger wind gusts possible.

Behind this front a northern breeze will develop ushering some cooler air, as highs will dip closer to 90 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. We will also keep the slight chance for a few hit or miss showers both days as the front stalls out over the beaches of the Carolinas.

Friday into next weekend high pressure will build over the eastern half of the country creating sunny and dry conditions but temperatures will be heating back up with highs in the middle 90s and feel like temperatures rising back into the triple digits.

WIS (WIS)

In the Atlantic the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a cluster of showers about to move off the west coast of Africa. Right now the complex only has a 20% of development over the next 5-7 days.

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather Day Today: Clouds stay limited for Monday. A couple stray storms are possible in the afternoon. Very hot high temperatures in the upper-90s, with a heat index value closing in on 111 degrees.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies, followed by scattered showers and storms into the evening. Before the rain arrives, very hot and humid. Highs in the upper-90s, with an average heat index pushing to 108 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. A few p.m. storms are possible. High temps fall back closer to 90 degrees, with a dip in humidity too.

Thursday: Mix of clouds and sunshine. Showers and storms are possible for a few of us in the afternoon. Highs in the low-90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low mid-90s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.