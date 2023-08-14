FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: West Avenue South Bridge in Sumter County to close for maintenance

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced the bridge on West Avenue South (S43-52) at Duckford Branch in Sumter County will be closed to thru traffic starting Monday, Aug. 14, for maintenance.

Officials said a detour will be in place for local motorists to follow. All other traffic is advised to use the detour plan on W. Fulton Street (SC-261) and Camp Mac Boykin Road (S43-52).’

Repairs are expected to be completed by Saturday, Aug. 26.

A detour map can be found below:

Detour map (SCDOT)

