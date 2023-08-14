Coroner identifies two-month-old child who died due to highway crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the name of the two-month-old infant boy who died in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened in the 6900 block of Edmund Highway around 9 p.m. on Aug.13.

According to Coroner Fisher, a small SUV traveling westbound on Edmond Highway toward Pelion was struck in the rear by a pick-up truck also traveling westbound.

The rear-end collision caused the SUV to veer off the right side of the roadway, strike a tree and a power pole, and overturn.

Two adults and an infant child were inside the SUV at the time of the crash.

The two-month-old infant boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

The parents of the child were taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

Also, the pick-up truck driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

