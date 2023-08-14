SkyView
Columbia police investigate overnight shooting

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left three men injured.

Police said the shooting happened Sunday after 10:30 p.m. at the 1200 block of Washington Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to send their tips to at 888-CRIMESC.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

