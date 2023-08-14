Columbia police investigate overnight shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left three men injured.

Police said the shooting happened Sunday after 10:30 p.m. at the 1200 block of Washington Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to send their tips to at 888-CRIMESC.

Non-fatal shooting shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the 1200 block of Washington Street. Three males received non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are working to determine what happened & why. Can you help them identify the suspect (s)? Contact #Crimestoppers pic.twitter.com/9Qe4aV6MTY — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 14, 2023

