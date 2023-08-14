3 people arrested in Irmo for various crimes during traffic stop

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department arrested three people Friday for several different crimes after a traffic stop.

Police said an officer in the New Friarsgate neighborhood stopped a vehicle with no working tail lights at around 10 p.m.

During the traffic stop, police said the driver was caught driving with a suspended license due to an unpaid parking ticket.

Police said the second passenger was arrested after police recognized them from a previous encounter. The second passenger had a warrant for their arrest and was wanted by another agency, police stated.

When the officer asked the third passenger to step out of the car, police said they noticed the passenger had an unzipped backpack next to them-- with what appeared to be a gun inside.

Upon further inspection, police found an extended round magazine and another gun. According to police, this passenger also threatened to assault an officer, which led to them being charged with threatening the life of a public official.

Police said all three of the people in the vehicle are now in jail.

