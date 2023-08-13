SkyView
State senator John Scott dies at the age of 69

State Senator John Scott delivers Democratic response to Governor Henry McMaster's State of the...
State Senator John Scott delivers Democratic response to Governor Henry McMaster's State of the State Address in 2019.(CLEAR)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Senator John L. Scott, Jr., D-Richland, has died at the age of 69.

The South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus sent a press release Sunday afternoon confirming the news of Scott’s passing.

“Senator Scott’s legacy will forever be etched in the history of South Carolina,” said Senator Brad Hutto, Minority Caucus Leader for the South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus. “His tireless work ethic, his willingness to bridge divides, and his unyielding commitment to the principles of justice and equality have set an example for us all.”

According to officials, Scott began his tenure in the Senate in 2009. Prior to his service in the Senate, Scott spent 18 years of service in the House of Representatives.

In the press release, the South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus extended its deepest condolences to Senator Scott’s family, friends, and loved ones.

In honor of Senator John L. Scott, Jr.’s memory, the South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus encourages South Carolinians said they will continue the pursuit of the values he held dear: integrity, compassion, and a commitment to making our great state a better place for all.

Former state Senator Joel Lourie gave WIS a statement on Sunday regarding Scott’s passing.

“The Scott and Lourie families have been friends for over 50 years, dating back to our late fathers. My heart and prayers go to Joan and the Scott family during this sad time. He always stood strong on the causes he believed in and served his community and state with great honor.”

Former Senator Joel Lourie

Funeral arrangements and memorial services have not been announced yet; however, officials asked the public to stay tuned for further updates.

