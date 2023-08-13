Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigate Sunday morning shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating a shooting at the 300 block of Rice Meadow Way.

Deputies said to have responded to reports of shots fired Sunday at around 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies said two cars drove off. Deputies found shell casings in the parking lot.

There have been no reports of injuries, RCSD stated.

If you have any information about the incident you are asked to contact RCSD or call 1-888- CRIME-SC.

This is a developing story, check back here for details.

