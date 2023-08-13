SkyView
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigate Sunday morning shooting

Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigate overnight shooting
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigate overnight shooting(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating a shooting at the 300 block of Rice Meadow Way.

Deputies said to have responded to reports of shots fired Sunday at around 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies said two cars drove off. Deputies found shell casings in the parking lot.

There have been no reports of injuries, RCSD stated.

If you have any information about the incident you are asked to contact RCSD or call 1-888- CRIME-SC.

This is a developing story, check back here for details.

