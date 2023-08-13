FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Heat Advisories issued due to today’s heat and humidity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Dangerous heat and humidity will hang with the Midlands for a few days.

First Alert Headlines

· Heat Advisory in effect until this evening.

· Unsafe heat and humidity continues tomorrow and Tuesday.

· Midweek cold front brings rain and a cooldown.

· Smooth sailing in the Tropics!

First Alert Summary

If you thought yesterday was hot, today gets even hotter! A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service. “Feels-like” temperatures will hover around 110 degrees this afternoon. That’s why we issued a First Alert Weather Day! Take it easy and try to limit your time outdoors if you can.

High pressure remains in control tomorrow and a good portion of Tuesday, which means it’ll remain very hot and humid. Both afternoons, “feels-like” temperatures will top out around 110 degrees. We’ll be watching for when a Heat Advisory may be issued. It looks likely, especially tomorrow.

A cold front drops into the Midlands on Tuesday after the heat and humidity builds. This will fire up a line of showers and storms across the region Tuesday evening and night. This front is likely to stall out over us, which means a few showers and storms are possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Our weather looks nice to round out the work week.

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather Day Today: Mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Very hot! Highs in the upper-90s, with “feels-like” temperatures around 110 degrees.

Tonight: Just a few clouds at times. Humid and warm. Temperatures only fall into the upper-70s.

First Alert Weather Day Monday: Passing clouds throughout the day. A couple of storms are possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30%. Very hot! High temperatures in the upper-90s, with a heat index value of 111 degrees.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies, followed by scattered showers and storms in the evening. Chance of rain 50%. Before the rain arrives, hot and humid. Highs in the upper-90s, with heat index values near 110 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30%. A tad cooler, with highs in the low-90s.

Thursday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Showers and storms are possible for a few of us in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the low-90s.

