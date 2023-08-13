Chapin Woman gives back hundreds of unordered Amazon dresses to local Irmo church

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - A Chapin woman who received hundreds of dresses from Amazon that she never ordered is turning the hassle into an act of kindness.

Rebecca Kajouras reported to WIS that she’s been receiving hundreds of packages filled with dresses arriving at her doorstep since February. The packages were Amazon returns with hundreds of senders from all over the country.

Now, Kajouras is putting the dresses to great use to help her community.

”I actually reached out to my community, said Kajouras. I reached out to the Chapin moms group on Facebook and one of the ladies actually shared the post that they were doing a clothing drive and I thought that would be a great way to help the community”

The Facebook group would ultimately lead Kajouras to the Irmo Church of God located on Broad River Road.

Since 2020, Bishop Randy Caulder, lead pastor of the church holds an annual clothing drive at the church twice a year for church members and the Irmo community filled with toys, books, clothes and shoes from all over the state.

”We’re collecting pretty much all year long here as well, said Bishop Caulder. We store it back in the facility and then we offer it all to the community. What we have leftover, we actually sent another church down the street after the yard sale, and then we have the clothing that we have now we try to bless and help the community as much as we possibly can.”

With these hundreds of dresses going to the Irmo Church of God and other communities, Kajouras hopes that the dresses would be used in a positive way going forward.

”We live in a world with fast fashion,” said Kajouras.

“This is fast fashion. This is when it doesn’t work out for somebody, it goes back to wherever it came from and unfortunately for me, it ended up showing up at my house. I really hope that more people can look at something like this and see something new,” she said.

