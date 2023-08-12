FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Heat and humidity takes control for the next few days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Heat and humidity cranking up across the Midlands this weekend.

First Alert Headlines

· Summer-like heat and humidity make a strong comeback today.

· Showers and storms help cool us off by midweek.

· Pleasant end to the upcoming work week.

· All is well in the Tropics!

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Summary

The summertime heat that we’ve grown accustomed to makes a strong return today! That’s thanks to high pressure taking complete control of our forecast. With high pressure dominating, it’ll be very hot and humid. Shy of Heat Advisory criteria, highs will hit the upper-90s, with heat index values around 107 degrees.

WIS (WIS)

As high pressure keeps control of the forecast, the heat and humidity take it up another notch Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. First Alert Weather Days were issued for each of these afternoons. That’s because heat index values will hover at or above 110 degrees during these days.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

By Tuesday evening, a cold front drops into the Midlands, bringing with it our next round of showers and storms. It’s likely to stall out, which means our pattern stays unsettled with chances for rain through Thursday. It’ll also help us cool off, with highs only around 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the upper-90s, with “feels-like” temperatures around 107 degrees.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Muggy, with temperatures falling into the mid-70s.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Very hot! Highs in the upper-90s, with “feels-like” temperatures of 110 degrees.

First Alert Weather Day Monday: Passing clouds throughout the day. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Very hot again! High temperatures in the upper-90s, with a heat index value of 111 degrees.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies, followed by scattered showers and storms in the evening. Chance of rain 40%. Before the rain arrives, hot and humid. Highs in the upper-90s, with heat index values around 108 degrees.

Wednesday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. A few storms are possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30%. Cooler, with highs near 90 degrees.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.