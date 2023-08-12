FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lake Murray Boulevard/ St. Andrews Road intersection reopens

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Irmo announced on Friday the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard and St. Andrews Road is now open.

Officials said Columbia Water and the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) have completed their work and all traffic is back to normal.

Work at Woodrow Street and Lake Murray was also announced to be completed. Officials said traffic at Woodrow Street is also back to the “new normal” of right turns only to and from that street.

