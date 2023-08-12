SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lake Murray Boulevard/ St. Andrews Road intersection reopens

The intersection at Lake Murray Boulevard and Saint Andrews Road is currently blocked due to an...
The Town of Irmo announced on Friday the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard and St. Andrews Road is now open.(Town of Irmo)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Irmo announced on Friday the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard and St. Andrews Road is now open.

Officials said Columbia Water and the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) have completed their work and all traffic is back to normal.

Work at Woodrow Street and Lake Murray was also announced to be completed. Officials said traffic at Woodrow Street is also back to the “new normal” of right turns only to and from that street.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) reported a wanted suspect surrendered herself to...
Suspect on the run for over 4 months, surrendered herself to Forest Acres police
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported all lanes have opened after a crash on a...
First Alert Traffic: All lanes opened after crash blocked lanes on I-26 westbound in Calhoun County
The fight took place on Thursday at Marlboro County High School.
District: Marlboro County asst. principal hurt while breaking up fight, video released

Latest News

Deputies: Abducted Kershaw County child found safe in Tennessee
Deputies: Abducted Kershaw County child found safe in Tennessee
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Heat and humidity takes control for the next few days
Lexington County stun-gun incident
Coroner gives update on autopsy of man who died after being tased by Lexington deputies
Man accused of fatal early morning shooting during drug deal
Man accused of fatal early morning shooting during drug deal