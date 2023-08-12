Deputies: Abducted Kershaw County child found safe in Tennessee

CASSATT, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reported a one-year-old girl abducted from Casatt on Friday was found in Tennessee after being taken by her father sometime earlier in the day.

Deputies said KCSO investigators, SLED and FBI agents responded to the report and began the process of issuing an Amber Alert.

The girl’s father’s -- who is a registered sex offender out of Illinois -- vehicle was entered into a nationwide computer system.

Deputies said license plate readers began picking up on the suspect’s location and direction of travel in Tennessee.

The vehicle was located by Tennessee State Troopers in a grocery store parking lot. Deputies said they set up outside and waited until the father exited the store, he and the child were later safely taken into custody.

“This multi-jurisdictional teamwork coupled with the latest technology made this infant’s timely rescue possible. As always, we are thankful to our state and federal law enforcement partners. A special thanks to Tennessee State Troopers for closing this case,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan.

Deputies said the father is in jail pending a kidnapping charge.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.