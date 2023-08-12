SkyView
Coroner gives update on autopsy of man who died after being tased by Lexington deputies

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released an update on the man who died after being tased by Lexington deputies.

Coroner Fisher said the autopsy results of Bernice Smith were performed at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) are pending.

Smith’s histology and toxicology results are still being processed.

