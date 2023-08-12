Coroner gives update on autopsy of man who died after being tased by Lexington deputies

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released an update on the man who died after being tased by Lexington deputies.

Coroner Fisher said the autopsy results of Bernice Smith were performed at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) are pending.

Smith’s histology and toxicology results are still being processed.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.