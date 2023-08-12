Clarendon County deputies warning residents of scam

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is warning residents of a scam.

Deputies said scammers claiming to be members of CCSO and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are calling residents about a warrant for their arrest and requesting payment of a fine to avoid jail.

“They are even calling names of the Sheriff’s Office employees to use as a part of their scare tactic,” wrote CCSO in a Facebook post, “They want you to remain on the phone with them until you go to your bank account and make the money transaction to them. DO NOT fall for this scam.”

Deputies are advising residents to avoid giving the alleged scammers any personal information of their banking information, to tell the scammers they are calling the Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division to verify the warrant and hang up.

From Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office SCAM ALERT: Please be aware of the most recent scam in our County. The scammer tells you that you have a warrant for your arrest and you must pay your fine to avoid jail. They are claiming to be members of Clarendon County and Sumter County Sheriff’s Offices. They are even calling names of the Sheriff’s Office employees to use as a part of their scare tactic. They want you to remain on the phone with them until you go to your bank account and make the money transaction to them. DO NOT fall for this scam. DO NOT give them any personal information or your banking information. Tell them you are calling the Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division to verify the warrant and hang up.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.