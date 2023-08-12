SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Beloved police K-9 dies after cancer battle: ‘He touched many people’s lives’

A police dog named Athos has died after complications with cancer.
A police dog named Athos has died after complications with cancer.(Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - A beloved police dog with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has died.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office shared that K-9 Athos died after succumbing to complications from cancer.

The German Shepherd was 7 years old and first joined the department’s K-9 unit in 2017.

Athos’ partner and handler Deputy Anita Lucas-Dykstra said the two had formed a close relationship.

“We built our bond on trust and a deep emotional connection. Athos was more than my partner, he was my best friend and my family,” Lucas-Dykstra said. “He was the nose and eyes that I didn’t have. He had an incredible sense of smell that was used several times to help find people.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Athos helped find several people including evidence throughout his police career.

Authorities said he helped find a missing 10-year-old boy with autism who ran away from home along with a high school student who was in the woods just by smelling the boy’s bicycle seat.

“He touched many people’s lives through his work and attendance at community events. It was an honor to have K-9 Athos serve with us here at Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and he will be missed by us all,” the sheriff’s office shared.

A police dog named Athos has died after complications with cancer.
A police dog named Athos has died after complications with cancer.(Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Athos was scheduled to be medically retired later this year.

A memorial is scheduled for Aug. 15 at the Cobb Senior Services Building in Marietta.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) reported a wanted suspect surrendered herself to...
Suspect on the run for over 4 months, surrendered herself to Forest Acres police
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported all lanes have opened after a crash on a...
First Alert Traffic: All lanes opened after crash blocked lanes on I-26 westbound in Calhoun County
The fight took place on Thursday at Marlboro County High School.
District: Marlboro County asst. principal hurt while breaking up fight, video released

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Dangerously high heat and humidity the next few days
File - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up during practice at the NFL football team's...
Damar Hamlin makes an early impact in returning to field in Bills’ preseason game against Colts
The shooting happened Friday night in a backyard where people had gathered for a punk rock show.
Minneapolis police search for suspects in backyard shooting that left 1 dead and 6 wounded
Generic police lights
1 dead, 1 critical, several unaccounted for after explosion destroys 3 homes, damages others