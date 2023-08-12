40 years after a WWII resurrection, one nonprofit celebrates their B-25 bomber

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As allied powers stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, a training mission ended in a crash on Lake Greenwood in South Carolina.

It took 40 years for a U.S. Navy dive team to resurrect the aircraft in question, which now sits at LB Owens Airport on its runway to recovery.

“Well, the whole Midlands, the whole state. They know this airplane…. Kids love the story about it being under the water for 40 years, and now it looks like this,” said Kenneth Berry in Hangar Y-1.

Berry is president of the South Carolina Historic Aviation Foundation (SCHAF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit built around the restoration of a rare B-25C medium bomber manufactured and sent to South Carolina in December of 1942.

The aircraft, referred to unofficially as “Skunkie,” took its final flight during a five-man training exercise on June 6, 1944. While the exact details of the crash may never be known, it’s believed that a propellor hit the water during a low-altitude demonstration.

Everyone inside, including one instructor and several students, survived the crash by either swimming to shore or waiting for a local fisherman to pick them up.

As for Skunkie, she sank to the bottom of Lake Greenwood where she sat untouched for 39 years.

Come August of 1983, the dual-engine bomber was resurrected from the depths of this lake by a Navy Reserve dive team which included Chuck Messick.

“The aircraft was only in 40 feet of water, so relatively speaking fairly shallow and in very good condition for what it was. It wasn’t sunk too far in the mud. There was kind of some trees there, as I understand it, so it wasn’t sunk down,” said Messick standing in the B-25′s cockpit.

Messick said he hadn’t been in the plane since it was pulled to shore in the 1980s.

Come 2011, the SCHAF formed and purchase the B-25 in order to keep the relic in South Carolina as well as restore it.

While the plane will never be able to fly again, SCHAF volunteers say they enjoy the work and encourage others to visit their towering piece of American history.

“To be here 40 years later is really amazing… We are so honored that a foundation, the South Carolina Historic Aviation Foundation, took possession of her and is restoring it,” continued Messick.

On Saturday, the SCHAF is hosting a special open house at Hangar Y-1 to celebrate 40 years since Skunkie was resurrected from Lake Greenwood.

Members of the original dive team will be in attendance as well as military vehicles, military impressionist, and foam gliders for children. This, and more, are free of charge to the public.

“The foundations has kind of taken a life of its own. We’re kind of a fledgling aviation museum and that’s our goal now, is to tell young people about the past, present, and what they can do in the future,” concluded Berry.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

