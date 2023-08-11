SkyView
Man accused of fatal shooting early morning shooting during drug deal

Johnny Fletcher, 45, was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Waverly...
Johnny Fletcher, 45, was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Waverly Street last weekend.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Waverly Street last weekend.

Johnny Fletcher is accused of shooting Nicholas Bonepart during an attempted robbery related to a drug transaction on Aug. 5.

According to Columbia Police Department (CPD), Bonepart was found inside a car “with no signs of life” at the scene by officers.

Officers responded to the shooting after receiving a Shotspotter alert.

Fletcher is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and attempted armed robbery.

He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

