Man accused of fatal shooting early morning shooting during drug deal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Waverly Street last weekend.

Johnny Fletcher is accused of shooting Nicholas Bonepart during an attempted robbery related to a drug transaction on Aug. 5.

According to Columbia Police Department (CPD), Bonepart was found inside a car “with no signs of life” at the scene by officers.

Officers responded to the shooting after receiving a Shotspotter alert.

Fletcher is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and attempted armed robbery.

He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.