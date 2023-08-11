Lexington police serach for alleged office supply store shoplifter

LEXINGTON S.C. (WIS) - Officers have asked the public for help in finding an alleged office supply store shoplifter.

LPD needs to identify this alleged shoplifter who took a printer from Office Depot in Lexington on July 24, 2023, without paying for it.



If you have information on this case, please contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or email jsalisbury@lexsc.com. pic.twitter.com/BATGOJrZg4 — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) August 11, 2023

The Lexington Police Department reported an individual allegedly stole a printer from Office Depot in Lexington on July 24.

Officials said if you have information on this, please contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or email jsalisbury@lexsc.com.

