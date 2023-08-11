SkyView
Lexington police serach for alleged office supply store shoplifter

Lexington officers search for suspect in connection to alleged shopliftting.
Officers have asked the public for help in finding an alleged office supply store shoplifter.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON S.C. (WIS) - Officers have asked the public for help in finding an alleged office supply store shoplifter.

The Lexington Police Department reported an individual allegedly stole a printer from Office Depot in Lexington on July 24.

Officials said if you have information on this, please contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or email jsalisbury@lexsc.com.

