Lexington County Sheriff’s Department report on suspect’s death is one sentence long

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department incident report on a suspect’s death doesn’t explain the incident or who was there.

The report is one sentence long with the names of the involved deputies redacted.

The only documented information available about the death of 32-year-old Lexington County man Bernice Junior Smith is from an LCSD press release.

The department claims Smith was at the Red Bank Walmart on South Lake Drive on August 9. The press release states a deputy saw him and knew he had an outstanding arrest warrant for shoplifting.

The department claims Smith ran into the woods, deputies chased him and used a taser on him after he wouldn’t follow their commands.

They were walking Smith back to the patrol car in handcuffs when he needed medical assistance. The Lexington County Coroner’s Office announced he died at the hospital.

The incident report covers none of the department’s narrative, only stating:

“Deputies responded to this location in reference to warrant service.”

The report does describe Smith as a “fugitive from justice.” It does not show he was in possession of any weapons.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department refused to provide the report to WIS, citing the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s ongoing investigation.

However, LCSD spokesperson Capt. Adam Myrick confirmed it was the only incident report generated.

He said the department would not be releasing the names of the deputies involved. He also declined to provide further specifics on what happened.

WIS asked Myrick why the report was so short, who wrote it, how much discretion deputies have on report detail, and if the deputy was instructed to keep it brief.

Myrick has not responded to those questions.

SLED provided the report to WIS, but redacted the names of the deputies. WIS has reached out to SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich asking on what legal basis the names have been redacted.

She has not yet responded.

It remains unclear what led to the use of the taser.

LCSD policy describes a taser as an intermediate weapon, but it may have contributed to a lethal result.

The policy defines lethal force as “likely to cause great bodily injury or death.”

It addresses the requirement for the use of lethal force, including:

It must be reasonable and necessary to defend human life that’s facing imminent danger

It cannot be used on non-dangerous, unarmed, and fleeing suspects

WIS has submitted multiple Freedom of Information Act requests with LCSD and SLED for more information on what happened.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

