SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lee County deputies search for person of interest in connection to Lynchburg shooting

Deputies have asked the public for help in their search for Nicolas Oran Jackson.
Deputies have asked the public for help in their serach for a person of interests in connection with an attempted murder.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have asked the public for help in their serach for a person of interest in connection to an attempted murder case.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported investigators are looking for Nicolas Oran Jackson, 31, as a person of interest after an individual was shot multiple times during the early hours of Aug. 7 in what deputies are calling an attempted murder case.

According to a press release, Jackson’s last known address was on Frazier Street in Sumter, however he also frequently visits an address on the 900 block of Wilds Park Circle in Sumter as well.

If you have any information on the shooting or where Jackson is, you are encouraged to contact Major P. Hickmon at 803-484-5353.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement officers are surrounding a Lexington County Walmart at 1780 South Lake...
Deputies: Suspected shoplifter dead after running from deputies
According to Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD), deputies removed the handcuffs from...
Coroner identifies man who died after being tased by Lexington deputies
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few showers Friday then getting dangerously hot and humid for the weekend
Hundreds of flights have been delayed at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Thursday.
300+ flights delayed, dozens of others canceled at Charlotte airport

Latest News

WIS 5:30-6a weekly recurring - Syncbak
Beyoncé Renaissance world tour rocks Queen City
WIS 5:30-6a weekly recurring - Syncbak
Toddle rescues from hot car in Forest Acres
WIS Night at Segra Park!
WIS Night at Segra Park!
Summerville Police have blocked off a portion of Paradise Point where they are investigating a...
Police: Barricaded man takes his life after Summerville standoff