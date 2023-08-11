Lee County deputies search for person of interest in connection to Lynchburg shooting

LEE COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have asked the public for help in their serach for a person of interest in connection to an attempted murder case.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported investigators are looking for Nicolas Oran Jackson, 31, as a person of interest after an individual was shot multiple times during the early hours of Aug. 7 in what deputies are calling an attempted murder case.

According to a press release, Jackson’s last known address was on Frazier Street in Sumter, however he also frequently visits an address on the 900 block of Wilds Park Circle in Sumter as well.

If you have any information on the shooting or where Jackson is, you are encouraged to contact Major P. Hickmon at 803-484-5353.

