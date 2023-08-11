Furry Friend Friday - Flower

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Flower is a 10-year-old Pug mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Flower is a very special girl in need of a very special home. She belonged to a homeless man. He wanted Flower to have a better life with a loving family that can provide a wonderful home and appropriate medical care during her golden years.

Flower is a total lovebug! She is a talker and will let you know when it is dinner time. Her whole body jumps when she barks and it is so cute! Flower loves to sleep! She is partially blind and deaf and also has some stiffness in her back legs. Despite all of this, she is a spunky girl that gets around pretty well. Her goofy personality will keep you smiling!

Upon full examination, our medical team discovered that Flower is in the early stages of renal failure. It is fairly easy to manage at this stage. Her new owner will just need to make sure that Flower is drinking plenty of water and keep her on a low-protein diet. Monitoring for continuous vomiting and diarrhea will be important as well. Dogs, especially small ones like Flower, can easily live 5 years or more with this disease.

We hope we can find Flower a loving family that is willing to make however much time she has left the best years of her life! This sweet girl deserves all of the love and TLC! Flower is a Pawmetto Lifeline “Priority Pet”, meaning her adoption will come with several lifetime medical benefits through our Wellness Clinic: FREE annual vaccines, a FREE annual wellness exam and medications at cost + 10% for LIFE! Her adoption fee will also be significantly reduced for the perfect home.

If you are interested in adopting Flower, please complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

