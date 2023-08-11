FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer heat ramps up in our near future

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some hit or miss showers & storms will be possible this afternoon, but our attention turns back to intense heat further into our upcoming weekend.

First Alert Headlines

- A few isolated showers/storms are possible today, but it will also get more humid, with feel like temps to the upper 90s.

- Saturday looks sunny, dry, and very hot. Temperatures should top out in the mid 90s, with heat indices near 105.

- First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Sunday & Monday due to dangerously hot and humid conditions with heat indices topping out between 108-111 degrees!

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! For Friday we will have a weak upper level short wave swing over the region producing an isolated chance of a few hit or miss showers and storms. The best chance looks to occur during the afternoon for isolated showers and thunder. Besides the rain chances, it will get hot and humid as heat indices will still rise to the upper 90s with an actual high temp around 90.

High pressure builds over the Southeast for the weekend creating sunny and dry conditions Saturday, but it will be getting hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s, and feel like temperatures could be as high as 105!

First Alert Weather Days have been posted for Sunday and Monday due to the potential for some dangerously hot and humid conditions with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices between 108-111.

Please take it a little slower this weekend and if you have to be outside for extended periods remember to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks. Also, check on your friends/family/pets to make sure they are doing okay especially if you know that they don’t have AC or a way to stay cool.

Monday evening into Tuesday morning we are watching for our next cold front to sweep across the region bringing the chance for a couple scattered showers and storms to return to the region.

The tropics are quiet right now but NOAA just released their update numbers for the hurricane season increasing the number of projected named storms to between 14 and 21 with about 6-11 becoming hurricanes. Thus, we will need to monitor the Atlantic closely in the coming months as we enter the peak of the season from now until October 15th.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Some breaks of sun with a few showers and storms into the afternoon. Highs nearing 90.

Saturday: Plenty of sunshine, hot and humid. Highs nearing 96 degrees with heat indices climbing to near 105.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot & very humid. Highs in the upper 90s with feels like temps as high as 110. Chance of a stray afternoon shower.

First Alert Weather Day Monday: Extremely hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices near 111. Chance for a few spotty storms in the evening.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and storms possible. Highs in the upper-mid 90s with a heat index around 105 or just below.

