First Alert Traffic: All lanes opened after crash blocked lanes on I-26 westbound in Calhoun County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported all lanes have opened after a crash on a Midlands interstate.

🚨Traffic Alert:🚨 Calhoun County: Troopers are currently working a collision on I-26 eastbound around the 136 mile marker. All lanes are blocked due to this collision, a detour has been set up at the 139 exit,and you can make a left onto US-21,or right onto US-176. pic.twitter.com/G0MdQn7uLi — Trooper Brittany SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) August 11, 2023

Troopers said crews worked to clear a collision on I-26 westbound around the 136-mile marker.

Travel Alert Update: All lanes on Interstate 26 at the 136 eastbound are back open. pic.twitter.com/Ci44ObzGAh — Trooper Brittany SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) August 11, 2023

While lanes were blocked, troopers said traffic officers created a detour at the 139 exit, and drivers could have made a left onto US-21, or right onto US-176.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.