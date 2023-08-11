SkyView
First Alert Traffic: All lanes blocked on I-26 eastbound in Calhoun County after crash

All lanes are blocked after a crash on I-26 eastbound in Calhoun County.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported drivers should expect delays after a crash on a Midlansds interstate.

Troopers said crews are working to clear a crash on I-26 eastbound around the 136-mile marker, at this time all lanes are blocked said officials.

Troopers add traffic officers have created a detour at the 139 exit, and drivers can make a left onto US-21, or right onto US-176.

