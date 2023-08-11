First Alert Traffic: All lanes blocked on I-26 eastbound in Calhoun County after crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported drivers should expect delays after a crash on a Midlansds interstate.

🚨Traffic Alert:🚨 Calhoun County: Troopers are currently working a collision on I-26 eastbound around the 136 mile marker. All lanes are blocked due to this collision, a detour has been set up at the 139 exit,and you can make a left onto US-21,or right onto US-176. pic.twitter.com/G0MdQn7uLi — Trooper Brittany SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) August 11, 2023

Troopers said crews are working to clear a crash on I-26 eastbound around the 136-mile marker, at this time all lanes are blocked said officials.

Troopers add traffic officers have created a detour at the 139 exit, and drivers can make a left onto US-21, or right onto US-176.

