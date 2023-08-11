SkyView
Detention officer charged with assault and battery of a detainee

Brient Sapp, 25, was charged with assault and battery in the 3rd degree and misconduct in...
(Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) arrested a detention officer at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after an incident involving a detainee.

According to RCSD, the incident happened on Thursday, June 29, involving a 36-year-old detainee and the officer, 25-year-old Brient Sapp.

During the incident, deputies said the detainee spat on Sapp, Sapp then struck and kicked the detainee multiple times.

Deputies said Sapp did not attempt to de-escalate the situation and responded with excessive force. The detainee was not injured, RCSD stated.

Sapp was charged with assault and battery in the 3rd degree and misconduct in office and was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Friday, following an investigation.

