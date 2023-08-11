Columbia man sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempted murder after shooting victim in head

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office reported a man was found guilty of attempted murder by a Richland County jury.

Officials said Antonio Lavar Bethel, 36, got into an argument where he fought with a victim and then went to his vehicle, retrieved a gun, and shot the victim in the head before fleeing the scene.

According to surveillance footage, the shooting happened during the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Motel 6 on Nate’s Road in Columbia.

Later, an investigation determined Bethel came back to the scene to clean up the area and steal the victim’s phone as he lay incapacitated on the ground.

When Bethel was arrested by Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies, he denied his involvement to detectives and claimed his identity to be that of his identical twin brother.

Court officials said during the trial, Bethel changed his story and he claimed to have acted in self-defense. The victim survived the gunshot to his head, he now suffers from permanent brain injury and daily physical challenges.

Circuit Court Judge Daniel Coble president over the three-day trial and sentenced Bethel to 15 years in prison.

