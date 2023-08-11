SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

City of Columbia parking services to hold parking barnacle demonstration

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia will be introducing parking barnacles in an effort for motorists to pay fines and traffic violations.

Starting Aug. 14, parking services will be using the immobilization device instead of towing vehicles off high-traffic areas across the city.

City officials said the barnacles will not replace towing altogether.

The large yellow device- called a “Barnacle” - will be latched onto the windshield of an offender who:

  • Has three or more citations, and
  • the citations are older than 30 days, and
  • are valued at more than $100

The offender would then have to scan a QR code on the barnacle, pay $35 to get a release code, and then return the Barnacle to a designated drop-off site.

If the offender fails to return the barnacle in 24 hours, they would be subjected to a $250 hold fee.

The pilot is designed to test the device on limited blocks and leadership mentioned Main Street and Saluda Avenue as targeted locations. The goal is to increase compliance with the city’s parking rules and reduce the number of tow trucks downtown.

The device features GPS and an alarm in the event of tampering or attempts to drive with the barnacle on.

Charleston rolled out the barnacles in 2022.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement officers are surrounding a Lexington County Walmart at 1780 South Lake...
Deputies: Suspected shoplifter dead after running from deputies
According to Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD), deputies removed the handcuffs from...
Coroner identifies man who died after being tased by Lexington deputies
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few showers Friday then getting dangerously hot and humid for the weekend
Hundreds of flights have been delayed at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Thursday.
300+ flights delayed, dozens of others canceled at Charlotte airport

Latest News

Evan Kinley, 15, was killed during a severe storm in Anderson on Monday night.
‘He will be greatly missed:’ 15-year-old killed by falling tree during severe storms in Anderson
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer heat ramps up in our near future
WIS 6:30-7a weekly recurring - Syncbak
Lee County deputies search for person of interest
Deputies have asked the public for help in their serach for a person of interests in connection...
Lee County deputies search for person of interest in connection to Lynchburg shooting