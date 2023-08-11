City of Columbia parking services to hold parking barnacle demonstration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia will be introducing parking barnacles in an effort for motorists to pay fines and traffic violations.

Starting Aug. 14, parking services will be using the immobilization device instead of towing vehicles off high-traffic areas across the city.

City officials said the barnacles will not replace towing altogether.

The large yellow device- called a “Barnacle” - will be latched onto the windshield of an offender who:

Has three or more citations, and

the citations are older than 30 days, and

are valued at more than $100

The offender would then have to scan a QR code on the barnacle, pay $35 to get a release code, and then return the Barnacle to a designated drop-off site.

If the offender fails to return the barnacle in 24 hours, they would be subjected to a $250 hold fee.

The pilot is designed to test the device on limited blocks and leadership mentioned Main Street and Saluda Avenue as targeted locations. The goal is to increase compliance with the city’s parking rules and reduce the number of tow trucks downtown.

The device features GPS and an alarm in the event of tampering or attempts to drive with the barnacle on.

Charleston rolled out the barnacles in 2022.

