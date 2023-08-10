You’re invited to the Come and See celebration and carnival

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - After the fire, there is renewal. That’s what members of Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce are finding as they officially reopen their sanctuary after an arsonist set fire to it last year. In February 2022, the sanctuary suffered massive smoke and water damage when a man set fire to a portion of the church.

Eddie Coakley is the head pastor at Trinity Baptist Church. And Micah Merchant is the executive pastor. He oversaw the renovation effort. They joined WIS Midday to invite the community to this Sunday’s celebration and carnival.

The Come and See celebration that will honor the Cayce Fire Department. Church officials want to thank them for their quick response in keeping flames from consuming the entire building. It’s this Sunday in both 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. Trinity Baptist Church is at 2003 Charleston Highway in Cayce. The family carnival is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and it also is open to the public.

