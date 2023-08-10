A World Series double play for Irmo Little League

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While the senior boy’s baseball team from Irmo just got back from the World Series in Easley, South Carolina, the junior team from the same Little League is ready to take their best swing in the World Series in Michigan.

Both the juniors and seniors won the Southeast Championship in their respective divisions, earning the right to compete at the highest level, in front of a national television audience.

Justin Baxter the Irmo Little League President said this type of success is unprecedented.

“After the (Juniors Softball) girls did it last year.. to send two more teams this year- we’ve never done it. It’s amazing!”

Donning their World Series jerseys, the seniors said even though they came up short in Easley - it was the chance of a lifetime.

“It’s great seeing everyone play. It’s the big stage you always wanted to go to,” said a senior ball player from Dutch Fork High School named Parker Brown.

Now it’s the junior’s turn, as players and coaches alike hope will continue their success on the national stage just outside Detroit.

Pat Gravelle is the coach of the juniors.

“You go out and practice hard and try to win a few games in your district, and region and state- and you get to go to the World Series, it’s unbelievable. It’s crazy,” Gravelle said.

Tonight- the juniors signed autographs on baseballs- just like big leaguers. Each player and coach was treated to a hero’s welcome.

Josh Rector, a junior player from Chapin said, “It means a lot. We each just gotta fight hard to win. There’s gonna be some good teams. We gotta play like we did at regionals and hope for the best.”

The love and support here in Irmo is the X factor for these young players, knowing they’ve got each others’ backs, and the community has got theirs too.

“The support we get from the community is - I mean it feels so good as a coach, you wanna hug everybody… it’s amazing,” said Gravelle.

Chase Ellis, another junior player said, “I think the biggest thing is just - stick together as a team. Have fun and just enjoy the moment.”

The junior team departs for Michigan on Friday, August 11.

Anyone can catch the Irmo Junior Boys in action in the World Series on Monday, August 14 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

