Veterans, do you know about the new Armed Services Veterans Band just for you?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Calling all veterans. It’s time to strike up the band. There’s an opportunity for you to enjoy playing music.

To announce the exciting details of the Armed Services Veterans Band of the Congaree New Horizons Band Program, Mandi Schlegel, a USC School of Music Assistant Professor of Music Education and the director of the Congaree New Horizons Band, joined WIS Midday.

Also joining the show, Retired Chief Warrant Officer Four William “BJ” Brazier, a former U.S Army Bands commander and conductor; the newly appointed conductor of the Columbia Community Concert Band, and conductor of the new Armed Services Veterans Band of the Congaree New Horizons Band program.

Learn more about Congaree New Horizons at www.sc.edu/music/CNH.

Veterans interested in joining the Congaree New Horizons Armed Services Veterans Band can contact Mandi Schlegel at aschlegel@mozart.sc.edu or call 803-777-1793.

To donate money for the Congaree New Horizons Band program for the Veterans initiative, contact Brad Martin at brad.martin@sc.edu or call 803-777-0704.

