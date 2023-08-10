SkyView
United States Department of Veterans Affairs extends PACT Act backdated benefits deadline

Today the United States Department of Veterans Affairs extended the deadline for backdated...
Today the United States Department of Veterans Affairs extended the deadline for backdated benefits.(Sgt. Randall A. Clinton | New Jersey State Library)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the United States Department of Veterans Affairs extended the deadline for backdated benefits.

Veterans and survivors who apply for PACT Act benefits by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023, will be eligible to have their benefits backdated to August 10, 2022.

Also, individuals who submit their intent to file are eligible.

The new date was extended from the previous date of August 9.

The VA decided after experiencing technical difficulties with VA.gov/PACT in recent days.

VA officials said nearly all of the technical issues are resolved and despite the error messages some people received, every intent to file submission was successfully logged.

All Veterans and their survivors can apply or submit their intent to file for PACT Act benefits now by visiting VA.gov/PACT.

