Trooper: Person killed by vehicle on U.S.-302 in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported one pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Orangeburg County.

Troopers said two pedestrians were attempting to cross U.S. 301 at Hollis Road about 1 mile south of Santee around 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 10 when a 2012 Toyota Corolla was traveling south when the car hit the two pedestrians.

According to a press release, one pedestrian died on the scene while the other was airlifted to Prisma Health in Columbia.

