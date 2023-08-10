SkyView
Trooper: Person killed by vehicle on U.S.-302 in Orangeburg County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported one pedestrian died after being hit by a car in...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported one pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Orangeburg County.(stock)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported one pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Orangeburg County.

Troopers said two pedestrians were attempting to cross U.S. 301 at Hollis Road about 1 mile south of Santee around 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 10 when a 2012 Toyota Corolla was traveling south when the car hit the two pedestrians.

According to a press release, one pedestrian died on the scene while the other was airlifted to Prisma Health in Columbia.

