Suspect on the run for over 4 months, surrendered herself to Forest Acres police

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) reported a wanted suspect surrendered herself to authorities.

Officers said Shawnera Adrianna Johnson, turned herself into authorities after being wanted by law enforcement in connection to second-degree felony burglary.

According to a press release, On March 19, FAPD officers were dispatched to the Ravenwood Hills Apartments after reports of an armed burglary in progress.

Officers responded within two minutes. and Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Columbia Police Department officers also assisted to help in a highly populated apartment complex with multiple suspects on a Sunday afternoon across from Trenholm Park.

An investigation by detectives determined a domestic situation started with Johnson outside of Forest Acres city limits and Johnson then came into the city of Forest Acres to confront a victim at her home.

Detectives add three suspects connected to Johnson were also involved and detained on the scene. They have been identified and charged with interfering with an investigation.

“This was a serious incident in a heavily populated area on a Sunday afternoon that could have been much worse. Our swift response reflects how importantly we take public safety throughout our community,” explains FAPD Chief Don Robinson.

“While the suspect is not from our area - she is quickly learning Forest Acres is not the place to commit a crime. We are actively pursuing her whereabouts to arrest her and bring this case to a close

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.