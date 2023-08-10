SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Suspect on the run for over 4 months, surrendered herself to Forest Acres police

Shawnera Adrianna Johnson, of Columbia, had been wanted by FAPD since March on arrest warrants...
The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) reported a wanted suspect surrendered herself to authorities.(Forest Acres Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department (FAPD) reported a wanted suspect surrendered herself to authorities.

Officers said Shawnera Adrianna Johnson, turned herself into authorities after being wanted by law enforcement in connection to second-degree felony burglary.

According to a press release, On March 19, FAPD officers were dispatched to the Ravenwood Hills Apartments after reports of an armed burglary in progress.

Officers responded within two minutes. and Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Columbia Police Department officers also assisted to help in a highly populated apartment complex with multiple suspects on a Sunday afternoon across from Trenholm Park.

An investigation by detectives determined a domestic situation started with Johnson outside of Forest Acres city limits and Johnson then came into the city of Forest Acres to confront a victim at her home.

Detectives add three suspects connected to Johnson were also involved and detained on the scene. They have been identified and charged with interfering with an investigation.

“This was a serious incident in a heavily populated area on a Sunday afternoon that could have been much worse. Our swift response reflects how importantly we take public safety throughout our community,” explains FAPD Chief Don Robinson.

“While the suspect is not from our area - she is quickly learning Forest Acres is not the place to commit a crime. We are actively pursuing her whereabouts to arrest her and bring this case to a close

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement officers are surrounding a Lexington County Walmart at 1780 South Lake...
Deputies: Suspected shoplifter dead after running from deputies
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), Joshua Adam King (right) and Carlton...
Sheriff: 2 gun thieves arrested in North Carolina, accused of stealing from Camden sports store
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are joining the investigation...
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division joins I-77 shooting investigation that left two girls shot
De’Anthony Jones is accused of stealing a Richland County police SUV.
Deputies arrest man accused of stealing Richland County police SUV

Latest News

Summerville Police have blocked off a portion of Paradise Point where they are investigating a...
Police investigating report of possible barricaded person in Summerville
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Morning storm potential lingers for our region!
WIS 6:30-7a weekly recurring - Syncbak
South Carolina Federal outdoor recreation grants pre-application period closes Sept. 30
WIS 6:30-7a weekly recurring - Syncbak
Trending now - Search for Bull on the loose