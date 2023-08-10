SkyView
Soda City Live: The Therapy Place’s Annual Therapalooza Fundraising Event

Their annual Therapalooza Gala that benefits families of children with special needs and this...
Their annual Therapalooza Gala that benefits families of children with special needs and this year's theme is "THE GREATEST SHOW in the Southeast!"(SODA CITY LIVE)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Therapy Place is gearing up to host their BIGGEST fundraising event of the year!

Their annual Therapalooza Gala benefits families of children with special needs and this year’s theme is “THE GREATEST SHOW in the Southeast!”

