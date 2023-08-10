Soda City Live: Office of Business Opportunities Small Business Workshop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia’s Office of Business Opportunities will be hosting a workshop to help business owners better understand the financial aspect of their businesses.

Demystifying Small Business Financial Statements and Cash Flows Workshop will take place Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature Hamilton and Tony of Grant Business Advisors in Columbia.

