Police investigating report of possible barricaded person in Summerville
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police have responded to a neighborhood where a person has reportedly barricaded themselves in a home.
Police responded before 10 a.m. on Paradise Point off of Bacons Bridge Road. Police have blocked off a portion of Paradise Point as they investigate the situation.
Capt. Chris Hirsch said there is a heavy police presence in the area and police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
