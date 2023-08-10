SkyView
Panthers cancel joint practice with Jets due to weather, bringing early end to training camp

The cancellation comes as heavy rain and potentially strong storms blow through the Carolinas.
The Carolina Panthers have canceled their final practice of training camp due to inclement...
The Carolina Panthers have canceled their final practice of training camp due to inclement weather.(Chris Carlson | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have canceled their final practice of training camp, which was a scheduled joint session with the New York Jets, due to inclement weather.

The team announced the cancellation just after 7:30 Thursday morning, about an hour and a half before the scheduled start time.

Thursday’s practice was slated to be the final one of training camp, with the team moving back to Charlotte for the start of preseason play. The cancellation comes as heavy rain and potentially strong storms blow through the Carolinas.

Carolina hosted the Jets on Wednesday, welcoming star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Wofford.

With training camp now coming to an early end, the Panthers will turn their focus to Saturday’s matchup with New York.

Kickoff for the preseason opener is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers coach Frank Reich previously said that No. 1 pick Bryce Young will start the game at quarterback, although he did not specify how long he plans to keep him in.

Related: Panthers name Bryce Young team’s Week 1 starting QB vs. Falcons

