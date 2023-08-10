SkyView
One pedestrian killed, second injured in Orangeburg Co. crash

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early-morning crash in Orangeburg County that killed a pedestrian and sent a second one to the hospital.

The crash happened at approximately 4:35 a.m. on U.S. 301 near Hollis Road approximately one mile south of Santee, Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover said.

A 2012 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on U.S. 301 as the two pedestrians were attempting to cross the highway, Glover said. The vehicle struck both pedestrians, one of whom died from their injuries.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

There was no word on whether the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

