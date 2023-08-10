SkyView
Officials: Woman, 2 children die in early morning house fire

Three people and a pet died in a house fire in Scappoose early Sunday morning, the Scappoose Fire District said. (SOURCE: KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff, Karli Olson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A woman and two children are dead after a house fire broke out at an Oregon home early Sunday morning, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The Scappoose Fire District said the three victims were identified as 38-year-old Shuri Hahmeyer, 9-year-old Nevayeh Callaway, and 6-year-old Zerych Callaway. The family’s pet dog, Dude, and cat, Misschiff, also perished.

Firefighters responded to the home around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, where they said they found the house mostly engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said they were told people were still inside a back bedroom.

Crews had to break a window to pull two people and a pet from the back room, but were unable to find the third person. That person’s body was later found in the burned home.

Fire officials said they believe everyone who was in the house died.

Firefighters said a 14-year-old girl who also lived at the house was not there at the time of the fire.

Other family members who lived in a trailer on the property were reportedly the first to call in the fire.

Investigating authorities said the fire started in the front living area of the home, and they said they believed it started accidentally.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to the Hahmeyer family for their tremendous loss,” the fire district said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are also humbled by the outpouring of support from the Scappoose community to all those impacted by this tragedy including the family, friends and first responders.”

The Scappoose School District is offering support services for staff, students, and families impacted by their loss.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

A family member set up a GoFundMe account to pay for the victims’ funeral expenses and help support the family’s 14-year-old daughter. As of Thursday, over $62,000 have been raised.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

