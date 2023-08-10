Midlands Publix workers strike for workplace reform

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands Publix workers are going on strike for three days and holding a rally to end what they said is mistreatment in the workplace, unfair scheduling and wages, according to Union of Southern Service Workers.

The rally is scheduled to take place at Publix on 150 Harbison Boulevard at 11 a.m.

Union of Southern Service Workers said Publix workers are calling attention to the need for reform in the workplace and calling for the commitment of Publix to form an inclusive and equitable environment for all workers.

“We should be treated as well as our Caucasian counterparts. If they can come in and have a decent day at work, we should have it the same way. It should be the same for all workers,” said Feesa, a striking worker at Publix.

“We should be judged by the content of our character, not the color of our skin.” “I’ve been working at Publix for 4 ½ years now. When I first started, they paid me the ‘max’ at the time, which was $12. Since then, I’ve seen people come in after me and make more money than me.” said Shirley Loadholt, a senior employee at Publix who was also hurt on the job.

“If I had gotten raises when I was supposed to, I’d be making $17.75 right now. I’m management trained and have some seniority, but they show me no respect,” added Loadholt.

Workers are demanding the following:

Dignity and equal treatment. Respect from management for all workers.

Health and safety. Safe workplaces with adequate protective equipment. Real healthcare benefits. A workplace free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm to its employees.

Respect to exercise the right to organize & a voice on the job.

“I love Publix. I’ve always been a big fan. But I never knew how they could mistreat people. If you’re black, management at this store treats you differently,” said Mary Bonnette, an employee at the same Publix. “African Americans don’t get what they deserve there. It’s not equal. You can see it, you can feel it.”

Publix employees joined other Midlands workers in striking for better work conditions, earlier this year, Waffle House employees were striking for better pay, increased security, and better working conditions.

