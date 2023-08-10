SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man facing charges after his dog dies while hiking in the heat, police say

A hiker was arrested after one of his dogs died while they were out on a Phoenix-area hiking...
A hiker was arrested after one of his dogs died while they were out on a Phoenix-area hiking trail.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A hiker in Arizona is facing charges after one of his dogs died while they were out hiking.

KPHO reports that 29-year-old Daniel Milunovic was on the Piestewa Peak Trail with his two dogs Wednesday afternoon when they got overheated.

First responders were called to the trail by Milunovic for assistance.

However, once firefighters arrived at the scene, they said one of his dogs had already died.

Phoenix Fire Technical Rescue teams walked Milunovic and his second dog to the base of the mountain.

Firefighters said they helped the second dog rapidly cool down while Milunovic declined further medical treatment.

Authorities said animals are allowed on many Phoenix-area trails if the temperature is below 100 degrees, but dogs are not permitted on the Piestewa Peak Summit Trail at any point during the year.

Weather gauges near Piestewa Peak at the time of the medical call Wednesday recorded temperatures of 99 to 100 degrees.

According to police, Milunovic faces charges that include neglect of animals. The Arizona Humane Society also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said the driver was traveling north near mile-mark 26 just before 5 p.m. on August 7...
1 person dies in car crash on I-77 in Richland County
The Richland County Coroner’s Office has named the victim who died after a shooting in Columbia.
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in deadly Columbia shooting
De’Anthony Jones is wanted after a police vehicle went missing from a secure Richland County...
Deputies identify suspect accused of stealing Richland County police SUV
A man has been accused of trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop arrest near Interstate 20.
Columbia man arrested after Lexington County deputies found nearly 600 pills during traffic stop
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her

Latest News

FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock...
Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+ and Hulu services, vows crackdown on password sharing
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant
Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh loses another legal battle in a case involving the family of...
Judge denies Alex Murdaugh’s motion to rescind $4.3 million judgement in Satterfield case
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a longhorn bull that got loose Monday night in...
900-pound bull on the loose after escaping from its owner in North Carolina, police say