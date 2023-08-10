SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Instacart now accepting SNAP benefits for online grocery shopping in all 50 states

Instacart users can buy groceries online with SNAP benefits.
Instacart users can buy groceries online with SNAP benefits.(Instacart/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instacart is accepting food stamps in all 50 states.

That means customers can now buy groceries online with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Instacart previously launched a pilot program in Alaska with Safeway stores. It has expanded to more than 10,000 stores across the country.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, more than 42 million people are enrolled in SNAP.

For more information, visit Instacart’s website here.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement officers are surrounding a Lexington County Walmart at 1780 South Lake...
Deputies: Suspected shoplifter dead after running from deputies
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), Joshua Adam King (right) and Carlton...
Sheriff: 2 gun thieves arrested in North Carolina, accused of stealing from Camden sports store
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are joining the investigation...
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division joins I-77 shooting investigation that left two girls shot
Beyoncé is bringing the Renaissance Tour to Charlotte on Wednesday night.
Road closures announced ahead of Beyoncé concert in uptown Charlotte

Latest News

Belk sign
Belk store not returning to Richland Mall
Taylor Swift closed the 2023 U.S. leg of her landmark Eras Tour Wednesday night in Los Angeles...
Taylor Swift announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at Eras Tour show in Los Angeles
Summerville Police have blocked off a portion of Paradise Point where they are investigating a...
Police barricaded man takes his life after Summerville standoff
In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband,...
Aid organization says US nurse and daughter freed after abduction in Haiti are healthy and unharmed
Columbia police investigate shooting that left 2 injured
Columbia police investigate shooting that left 2 injured