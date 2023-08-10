FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Morning storm potential lingers for our region!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We see a chance of a few strong storms this morning, followed by breezy winds and breaks of sunshine!

First Alert Headlines

- First Alert Weather Day for today’s potential for isolated gusty storms, mainly in the morning.

- The NWS Storm Prediction Center has much of the Midlands under a “Slight” or level 2 of 5 risk of severe weather, towards the SC/NC border.

- It will be hot and humid later for Thursday afternoon. lasting throughout the weekend.

- Heat index values will easily get over 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

First Alert Summary

FIRST ALERT Weather Day for Thursday morning storms. Gusty winds are the primary threat with some spotty hail possible as well. From 8am to around 11am will be the main timeframe. Models aren’t too aggressive in the strength of the storms, but the NWS Storm Prediction Center has us under a level 2 out of 5 “slight” risk for severe weather.

By the afternoon we have skies clear and the winds start picking up out of the west. Expect gusts up to 25mph. High temps are in the low 90s for the afternoon, and it will be humid, increasing out heat index just above 100 degrees.

For tomorrow we have a short wave in the jet stream that will swing over and bring a 40% chance of showers and storms. The best chance looks to occur during the afternoon for isolated showers and thunder.

A weak high pressure system builds over the area Saturday and Sunday. This will send our heat index values over 105 degrees! Highs are in the mid to upper 90s for both Saturday and Sunday respectively. Expect a stray chance of afternoon showers and storms with a lot of hazy sun.

Monday looks to be another hot one with the stray storm potential continuing to start the new work & school week.

The tropics are quiet right now as we get closer to the peak of the season towards September.

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather Day Today: A few storms for the morning hours, with partly cloudy skies otherwise and breezy pm winds. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Some breaks of sun with a few showers and storms into the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Breaks of sunshine with a chance for a few stray storms. Very hot. Highs nearing 96 degrees.

Sunday: Breaks of sunshine with a chance for a few stray storms. Very hot. Highs into the upper 90s.

Monday: Upper 90s with an isolated chance of afternoon showers and storms.

