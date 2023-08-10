SkyView
Coroner identifies man who died after Lexington deputies shot him with Taser

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RED BANK, S.C. (WIS) - A man who died after Lexington County deputies shot him with a Taser on Wednesday has been identified.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said 32-year-old Bernice Junior Smith, III, of Aiken, “went unresponsive” after he was taken into custody and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to a local hospital.

It’s unclear whether Smith died at the scene or at the hospital.

Fisher stated an autopsy is scheduled for Friday at The Medical University of Charleston.

A deputy approached Smith Wednesday afternoon at a Walmart in Red Bank and recognized he had an outstanding warrant for shoplifting, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. Smith ran away from the deputy.

“Deputies ran after him and eventually used a Taser to subdue him after he was located and was noncompliant with verbal commands,” Koon said.

According to Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD), deputies removed the handcuffs from Smith when he began to show signs of distress and rendered aid until paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital.

LCSD said three deputies are on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was requested by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department to investigate.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

