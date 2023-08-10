SkyView
Columbia police investigate shooting that left 2 injured

Columbia police investigate shooting that left 2 injured
Columbia police investigate shooting that left 2 injured(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigating a shooting at a gas station at the 2500 block of Two Notch Road that left two men injured.

Police said the shooting took place Thursday just after 11 p.m. and is believed to be an isolated incident.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting at a gas station at the 2500 block of Two Notch Road that left two men injured.

