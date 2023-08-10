Columbia police investigate shooting that left 2 injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigating a shooting at a gas station at the 2500 block of Two Notch Road that left two men injured.

Police said the shooting took place Thursday just after 11 p.m. and is believed to be an isolated incident.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting at a gas station at the 2500 block of Two Notch Road that left two men injured.

#ColumbiaPDSC Investigators continue to follow leads in a shooting that injured 2 males at a gas station (2500 block of Two Notch Rd) just after 11 last night. The injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. It's believed that the incident was isolated b/w at least 2 groups. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 10, 2023

