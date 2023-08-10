Bond granted for man accused of stealing police SUV from training facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The man accused of stealing a Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) vehicle from a remote training facility has been granted a $250K surety bond.

De’Anthony Jones, 26, faces multiple charges for stealing a 2015 police SUV from RCSD’s Harmon Road Training Facility in Columbia after Sheriff Leon Lott said keys were left in the vehicle overnight.

On Tuesday, the statewide search for RCSD’s vehicle concluded after it was located in a business parking lot on Piney Grove Road in Lexington County.

According to incident reports, Jones was found a short distance away with the keys in his pocket.

Come Wednesday afternoon, Jones appeared in a county bond court located within the Alvin S. Glenn detention center.

During his hearing, Sergeant Michael Wenzel said Jones admitted to driving the 2015 Ford Explorer to Charlotte and back and that the vehicle was nearly out of gas when located.

Sgt. Wenzel went on to say that Jones was following the railroad tracks adjacent to Harmon Road when he came upon RCSD’s secluded facility.

He reportedly hopped the fence and went through several RCSD buildings and vehicles before obtaining keys to a 2023 pickup truck with a trailer attached.

Investigators say Jones ditched the truck after ramming the facility gate. He later drove off with the now infamous SUV equipped with decals, blue lights, sirens, a broken radio, and a ballistic vest.

“When I stand up here and talk about how the criminal justice system is broken, and catch and release, this is it right here. This is alive and well on catch and release,” said Sheriff Lott during Tuesday’s press conference.

Sheriff Lott said Jones has an extensive rap sheet of charges and convictions dating back to when he was a juvenile in 2014.

Despite the sheriff’s blasting of a broken justice system, it wasn’t enough to deny Jones a six-figure surety bond with conditions.

“We keep slapping him on the wrist and letting him go out and continue to victimize people. And it’s not just because we are the victim this time, he stole one of our police cars. It’s the fact of what he’s out here doing,” continued Lott on Tuesday.

In Sheriff Lott’s press conference on Tuesday, he said he would be at every court hearing for Jones once he was apprehended.

On Wednesday, Jones’ 2 p.m. bond hearing was postponed until after 3:30 p.m. once courtroom faculty were notified of Sheriff Lott’s attendance. However, he did not attend.

